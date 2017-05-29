A 60-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car on Highway 1 near the Ganot interchange on Sunday night.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital.
|
01:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Highway 1
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car on Highway 1 near the Ganot interchange on Sunday night.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital.
Last Briefs