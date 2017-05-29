01:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 4, 5777 , 29/05/17

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Highway 1

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he was hit by a car on Highway 1 near the Ganot interchange on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

Last Briefs