‘British Schindler children’ dedicate Prague memorial

(JTA) — A group of children saved from the Nazis by Sir Nicholas Winton, known as the “British Schindler,” unveiled a monument in Prague to their parents at Prague’s main train station on Saturday. The monument, called the Farewell Memorial, is comprised of a replica of a train door from 1939, with the imprints of hands of children on one side, and of parents on the other, the Associated Press reported.

Winton, the baptized son of Jewish parents, organized eight trains that carried 669 children, the vast majority of them Jewish, from Czechoslovakia to safety in Britain. Most of the children saved by Winton, who arrived in Britain on Kindertransport trains and were taken in by British foster families, never saw their parents again. The Schindler reference is to the German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who is credited with saving some 1,200 Jews in the Holocaust.