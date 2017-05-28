21:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Temperature spike with cooling trend through Shavuot Fair weather is forecast through Wednesday with unseasonably hot conditions expected on Monday. There's a chance of haze in the south and strong northerly winds during the afternoon in the Mediterranean coastal plain. Slight cooling is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures going below the seasonal average on Thursday under clear to partly cloudy skies. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 31Celsius/87Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 38C/100F; Golan Heights: 33/91;

