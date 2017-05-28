MK: Actively remove Holocaust denial posts

Chairman Uri Maklev of the Knesset Science and Technology Committee has asked Jordana Kotler, responsible for media and communications relations on Facebook Israel, to act to change Facebook's policy, according to which, it is not proactively removing Holocaust denial posted on Facebook pages.

In his letter, he requested that the Knesset protest be submitted to the international Facebook parent company, "so that anyone who thinks of expressing his thoughts on Holocaust denial issues, Facebook will not allow it, will not give it legitimacy and will remove them."