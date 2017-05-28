21:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 State admits: UN construction in Armon Hanatziv illegal The state has admitted that work on the United Nations facility in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem has been carried out without permits. Responding to a petition by the Regavim movement for preservation of state lands, the state expressed opposition to an injunction against continuation of the work, claiming the UN has immunity. It said it intends to establish a ministerial team to explore a diplomatic approach with the UN while not opposing Regavim listing Israeli companies involved in the work as correspondents in the court case. Regavim rejected the claim of UN immunity. ► ◄ Last Briefs