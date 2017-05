20:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Report: Trump shouted at Abu Mazen, "You deceived me" United States President Donald Trump shouted at Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting last week in Bethlehem. Channel 2 Television cited a senior US source as saying Trump rebuked Abbas, saying, among other things, "You deceived me at our meeting in Washington. You spoke of a commitment to peace, but the Israelis showed me that you are personally involved in incitement." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs