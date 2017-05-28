Erdan: Our sovereignty in Israel begins in Jerusalem

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan was joined by police and Jerusalem officials on Sunday in inaugurating the Jerusalem municipal police force and its first station. The unit, consisting of 50 officers and 50 inspectors from the municipality, will deal with the quality of life issues that concern the citizen with an emphasis on noise, violence and traffic bullying.

Minister Erdan said, "Our sovereignty in Israel begins in Jerusalem, and the establishment of the urban policing unit in the city will strengthen the security and quality of life of the residents. In order to strengthen the residents of Jerusalem and its visitors, we should receive the highest level of personal security, including a response to quality of life offenses."