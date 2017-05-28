Minister Gamliel hopes of immigration from Finland

Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel, who represented the government at a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the first and only synagogue in Estonia since World War II, visited the central synagogue in Helsinki, which is almost 120 years old, on Sunday.

Minister Gamliel said, "It is exciting to see how the Jewish community in Helsinki has preserved and preserves the tradition of Israel, even in spite of all the many hardships it has experienced over the years. It's the secret of the survival of the Jewish people, adherence to Jewish tradition and hope. I hope the Jews of Helsinki will immigrate to Israel, and with G-d's help in the next year to rebuilt Jerusalem."