Dozens of arms stolen from southern military camp About 30 weapons were stolen from a military camp in the south. The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police are searching the area for the purpose of locating the stolen weapons and those responsible for their theft.



Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Eyal Zamir, has appointed a committee of inquiry headed by Colonel Itai Brin, commander of the Ram formation, to investigate the incident, and in addition the military police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the theft.