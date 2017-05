18:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Beit Shemesh building evacuated due to nearby fire A fire broke out in a grove near Kishon Street in Beit Shemesh on Sunday. Firefighters are operating there. As a result of the billowing smoke, a building on the street was evacuated. ► ◄ Last Briefs