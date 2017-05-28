MK Shelah: If PM serious, cabinet law within two weeks

Member of Knesset Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, congratulated the Political-Security Cabinet on Sunday for accepting the conclusions of the Amidror Committee to improve the cabinet's working methods.

Calling the acceptance "on paper only, Shelah said, "The cabinet law that I first raised almost a year ago includes most of Amidror's recommendations. The last time the government knocked it down. In the coming weeks I will raise it again, and then we will see if [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu really intends [to adopt it], or if it is another smoke screen to waste time."