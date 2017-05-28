Economic indicators up 0.3% in April

The Bank of Israel's Composite State of the Economy Index for April 2017 increased by three tenths of a percent, similar to the Index’s average rate of growth in the recent period.

The Composite Index was positively impacted by an increase in the import of consumer goods and imports of manufacturing inputs, as well as by the increase in the Industrial Production Index and the indices of trade and services revenue for March. The index was negatively impacted by a decline in the exports of goods. The Composite Index figures for the end of 2016 and for January 2017 were revised slightly downward, primarily due to a downward revision in growth data for the end of 2016.