18:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Insanity defense works for man who beheaded ex-wife For the first time in Israeli history a man was acquitted of murder through the insanity plea. The suspect is to spend 25 years in a mental facility.