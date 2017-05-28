The emergency room at Rambam Hospital in Haifa is currently 200 percent occupied with 150 people being treated, according to Maariv.
Some of the beds are in the corridor because of the heavy load.
Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17
Report: Rambam emergency room at double capacity
