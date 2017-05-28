Goldins slam deal to end hunger strike by terrorists

The family of soldier Hadar Goldin, whose remains are held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, is furious at the agreement signed by the Israeli government with the security prisoners in the prisons. The Goldins said, "It appears that the government, headed by Netanyahu, gave in once again to the Hamas terrorist prisoners holding IDF soldiers Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, since Operation 'Tzuk Eitan' [Operation Protective Edge in English -ed.]." This is the government's futility and helplessness, which is constantly waving a white flag against Israel's worst enemies."

The famiy continued, "Instead of implementing the decision of the Political-Security Cabinet from the beginning of 2017 and exerting effective pressure on Hamas prisoners and their families, the government decided to continue the camp in prisons and to add visits and improved conditions for the summer of 2017."