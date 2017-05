06:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Sivan 3, 5777 , 28/05/17 Netanyahu to appoint Ayoob Kara as Communications Minister Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint Minister Ayoob Kara as Minister of Communications. The appointment will be brought for Cabinet approval on Sunday morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs