Tel Aviv shows solidarity with Egypt

The building of the Tel Aviv municipality was lit on Saturday night with the colors of the Egyptian flag, in a show of solidarity following Friday's shooting attack which left 29 people dead near Cairo.

The building has in the past been illuminated with the flags of other countries following previous terrorist attacks, and earlier this week was lit with the colors of the British flag following the attack in Manchester. Saturday's gesture, however, was the first time that the building was illuminated with the colors of an Arab country's flag.