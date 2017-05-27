UN: Gaza electricity crisis could lead to violence

The United Nations warned on Friday that the energy crisis in Gaza was severely affecting water supplies and health services, and could trigger an outbreak of violence.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council that Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas terrorist organization, which runs Gaza, "all have obligations for the welfare of Gaza's residents", according to AFP.

