Hamas insists: We're not a terror organization

Hamas continues to blast U.S. President Donald Trump for saying in a speech this week that Hamas and Hezbollah were on par with other terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State (ISIS).

Hamas member Mushir al-Masri claimed that the description of Hamas as a terrorist organization by Trump was an expression of bias in favor of Israel which, he claimed, serves the interests of the "enemy".

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)