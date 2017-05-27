'Large part' of network behind Manchester attack nabbed

Britain has arrested a "large part" of the network behind the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, police said on Friday, according to AFP.

Eight suspects are currently in detention on UK soil in connection with the blast, for which the Islamic State (ISIS) group has claimed responsibility. Police in Libya have detained the father and brother of 22-year-old bomber Salman Abedi.

