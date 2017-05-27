Egypt strikes jihadist camps in Libya

Egypt launched six air strikes on jihadist camps in Libya on Friday night, following the terrorist attack in which gunmen opened fire at a bus, killing 28 Coptic Christians, AFP reported.

State television reported six air strikes against "terror camps in Libya", specifying that jihadist training camps were hit in the eastern Libyan city of Derna. Witnesses there reported four strikes by a single aircraft.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)