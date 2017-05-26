Sisi: Egypt will strike terrorism anywhere

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday said that Cairo will not “hesitate” to strike terrorism anywhere, following the terrorist attack in which gunmen opened fire at a bus, killing 28 Coptic Christians.

“Egypt will not hesitate at all to strike terrorist camps anywhere,” Sisi said in a televised address, according to Al-Arabiya. He added that Cairo does not “conspire” against any country, and is keen to full protect its national security.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)