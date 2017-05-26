Singer-songwriter won't cave in to leftist pressure

Israeli singer-songwriter Rami Kleinstein made clear on Friday he has no intentions of surrendering to leftist pressure on him not to perform in Judea and Samaria, after leftists condemned him for performing in Hevron.

"Yesterday I performed in Hevron, and one of the things I said was: I was pressured not to perform here but we must remember that music aims to connect between one another and bridge differences of opinion,” said Kleinstein.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)