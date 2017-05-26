'Terror will be defeated if all countries work against it'

Israel on Friday strongly condemned the severe terrorist attack in Egypt and sent the condolences of the Israeli people to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Egyptian people, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“There is no difference between the terror of the attack in Egypt and that of attacks in other countries. Terror will be defeated more quickly if all countries work together against it,” said the statement.

