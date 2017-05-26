Suspected Islamic extremist arrested in Germany

Police in western Germany on Friday arrested a suspected Islamic extremist who they believe may have been planning an attack, The Associated Press reported.

The 32-year-old man, a German who was believed to have converted to Islam and become radicalized, was arrested Thursday evening in Essen. Hs name was not made public in line with German privacy rules.

