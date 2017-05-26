Netanyahu congratulates Bnei Yehuda for winning soccer championship

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday afternoon with Barak Abramov, the owner of the Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv soccer team, which won the Israel National Cup on Thursday night.

"I woke up to hear of your brilliant victory," said the Prime Minister who underwent a kidney stone removal operation on Thursday night. "I know the Bnei Yehuda neighborhood well and I'll come to visit soon, we'll have some hummus together."

Bnei Yehuda won the National Cup for the first time since 1981, after defeating Maccabi Tel Aviv in a penalty shootout.