Temple Mount organizations protest decision to close compound to Jews on Ramadan

The Temple Mount organizations on Friday spoke out against the decision of the Jerusalem District Police to cut Jewish visitors' hours to the compound during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

"The hours of entry for Jews are limited as is, while the Temple Mount is open for Muslims at all hours of the day. Even on Jewish holidays in which they riot and disturb the Jewish people, Arabs are not denied access to the Temple Mount."

"The Prime Minister is called upon to back up his declarations about the Temple Mount belonging to the people of Israel with actions, and allow Jews access to the Temple Mount at all times of the day," the organizations said.