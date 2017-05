13:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Courtesy of UN, Norway, and PA Cultural center named for terrorist murderer Read more Dalal Mughrabi, woman who masterminded murder of 37 civilians, including 12 children, continues to star in PA education programs. ► ◄ Last Briefs