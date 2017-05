13:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Natan Meir gets married today in Jerusalem Natan Meir, whose wife Dafna Meir was murdered about a year-and-a-half ago in a stabbing terror attack in Otniel, remarried today in Jerusalem to Zohar Morgenshtein. ► ◄ Last Briefs