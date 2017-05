09:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Series of Ramadan concessions to PA and Gaza Arabs Read more Arabs from Judea and Samaria to have greater freedom to enter Israel to visit family, Ben Gurion Airport. Gazan Arabs visit Temple Mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs