Senate approves new sanctions on Iran

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday approved legislation that would see the United States impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile development, arms transfers, support for Islamist groups and human rights violations, Reuters reported.

The legislation was approved by an 18-3 vote, paving the way for full Senate consideration. Former Secretary of State John Kerry and others who served in the Obama administration objected to the legislation in the past, claiming that it might threaten the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.