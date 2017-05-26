Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, on Thursday warned that Israel could cut off Gaza's electricity supply due to the longstanding feud between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and the Ramallah-based Fatah.

Speaking with BBC in Arabic and quoted by Globes, Mordechai explained, "Israel will have to cut the supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip. Unfortunately, Hamas collects NIS 100 million a month from the residents of the Gaza Strip in goods and from taxes paid by all the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip; it does not reach the Palestinian Authority (PA). The reason is that Hamas prefers to use the money for digging tunnels, and its organization, and the people get only what is left over from that."