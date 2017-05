Officials in the United States believe that Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi likely received some training from Islamic State (ISIS) by traveling to Syria in the months before the attack, a U.S. official told CNN on Thursday.

The U.S. believes ISIS, through that training, set the stage for the 22-year-old to carry out his deadly attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Other members of Abedi's family are believed to have been radicalized as well, the official said.