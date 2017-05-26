Minister Gamliel: 'The world is silent when Israel is struck by terrorism'

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) on Thursday represented the Israeli government in a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the first and only synagogue in Estonia since World War II.

The entire Estonian leadership took part in the ceremony, including President Kersti Kaljulaid, local government ministers and members of the European Parliament, where Estonia will serve as president this summer. The ceremony was also attended by the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, as well as heads of the local Jewish community and Israel's Ambassador to Estonia.