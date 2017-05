00:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Sivan 1, 5777 , 26/05/17 Bnei Yehuda wins state cup in soccer The Bnei Yehuda soccer team on Thursday evening won the state cup. Bnei Yehuda defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv in a penalty shootout. ► ◄ Last Briefs