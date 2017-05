22:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Arab Hebrew U. students raise banners with terrorists Banners with pictures of terrorist murderers, calls to remove Zionists from Israel. This happened not in Ramallah but in the Hebrew University in the center of Jerusalem during the course of a demonstration by Arab students who sparred with activists from the pro-Israel Im Tirzu movement. ► ◄ Last Briefs