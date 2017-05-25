22:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Rami Kleinstein performs in Hevron, dismisses critics Israeli pop singer Rami Kleinstein performed Thursday at the festivities celebrating 50 yrars since the liberation of Hevron and dismissed criticisms he received for deciding to sing at the Cave of the Patriarchs. Kleinstein said that "pressure was placed on me not to perform here but music is supposed to connect between people and bridge differences. I hope we will all understand that the prayer 'love your neighbor as yourself' applies to all of the Jewish people and we will all love one another," said Kleinstein. ► ◄ Last Briefs