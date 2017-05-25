A private residence in the Ras El-Amud section of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem went up in flames Thursday.
A mother and two children were rescued unharmed from inside the burning apartment.
Firemen are working to control the flames.
22:13
Reported
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
3 rescued from Ras-El-Amud fire
