22:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17

3 rescued from Ras-El-Amud fire

A private residence in the Ras El-Amud section of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem went up in flames Thursday.

A mother and two children were rescued unharmed from inside the burning apartment. 

Firemen are working to control the flames.

Last Briefs