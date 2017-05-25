Religious Affairs Minister David Azulai toured Hevron Thursday and congratulated the residents on the 50th anniversary of the city's liberation.
Minister Azulai: 50 years is just the beginning
Religious Affairs Minister David Azulai toured Hevron Thursday and congratulated the residents on the 50th anniversary of the city's liberation.
"50 years is a good start and may it continue for ever," said Azulai.
