  Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17

Minister Azulai: 50 years is just the beginning

Religious Affairs Minister David Azulai toured Hevron Thursday and congratulated the residents on the 50th anniversary of the city's liberation.

"50 years is a good start and may it continue for ever," said Azulai.

