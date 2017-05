21:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Stun grenade thrown at Givatayim residential building A stun grenade was thrown at a residential building in Givatayim. There were no injuries reported. Police are investigating the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs