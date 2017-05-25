Former PM Olmert's rehabilitation program revealed

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert's rehabilitation plan has been formulated by the Prisoner Rehabilitation Authority, according to a Channel 2 report Thursday.

Olmert is due to face the parole board in two weeks after requesting an early release.

The rehabilitation program includes volunteering in two associations: Leket Yisrael which gathers food for poor people and the medical referrals association led by Rabbi Elimelech Firer. The prime minister will continue with his personal treatment during the rehabilitation period.



