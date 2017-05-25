The unfinished journey of Ethiopian Jewry

The official day of remembrance for Ethiopian Jews who died on their way to Israel is Jerusalem Day.

MK Avraham Nagosa, himself an Ethiopian immigrant and the director of the committee for immigration and absorbtion, explained that it is important that both events be celebrated together, in order to remember the Zionist heros who left their villages and went on a perilous journey in order to reach Jerusalem.

Nagosa says that no other community paid such a price to reach Israel. "Thousands died and there are still many missing. 33 years have passed and families are still uncertain of the fate of parents and brothers who perished on the long journey to Israel. There is no family which didn't lose a relative and for most of them we have no grave to visit."