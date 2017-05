21:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 40-year-old shot, seriously injured in Tira A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in the Arab town of Tira. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs