21:02 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Watch: Thousands visit grave of the prophet Shmuel Tens of thousands of Jews visited the grave of the prophet Shmuel north of Jerusalem on the date of his death, which falls on Jerusalem Day according to some sources. Other sources maintain that it falls on the day after, the 29th of Iyar.



