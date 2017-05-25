20:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Housing Minister at cornerstone for Gush Katif evacuees Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Gallant laid the cornerstone for an extension of Kibbutz Neve Yam near the coast of Caesarea. The new neighborhood will serve twenty families which were evicted from Gush Katif,-also situated near the ocean.

