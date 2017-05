20:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 US official: Manchester bomber was trained by ISIS An American official associated with the investigation of the Manchester suicide bombing told CNN Thursday that the terrorist who perpetrated the bombing, Salman Abedi, had undergone training in the ISIS organization in Syria a number of months before the attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs