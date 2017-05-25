Cabinet meeting to be held in Western Wall Tunnels

The cabinet will hold a special celebratory session in the Western Wall Tunnels in honor of Jerusalem Day.
Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
The cabinet will hold a special celebratory session in the Western Wall Tunnels in honor of Jerusalem Day.
Before the session, the ministers will visit an exhibition of pictures of Jerusalem from the Government Press Office archives.
