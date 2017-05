19:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Former Greek premier wounded in explosion Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was wounded by an explosion hidden in an envelope inside his car in Athens. Papademos's driver was also wounded. The two were taken to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs