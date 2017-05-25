Barkat: Jews have right to live wherever they want

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said Wednesday at an Ateret Kohanim event in honor of 50 years since the liberation of Jerusalem that the wide variety of residents and populaces in Jerusalem is a special blessing and unique characteristic and this is Jerusalem's tremendous advantage that we know how to work together and be considerate to one another."

Barkat stressed that Jews have a right to live wherever they want in the world and especially in our eternal capital where Jewish roots are to be found wherever we excavate the ground."







