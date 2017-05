Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel(Likud) participated Thursday in the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the only Jewish synagogue in Estonia since World War II.

Estonia was the first country the Nazis declared 'Judenrein" (free of Jews).

The ceremony was attended by all of the Estonian leadership, including President Kersti Kaljulaid and other dignitaries. Chief Rabbi David Lau and heads of the 2,500 strong local Jewish community also attended.